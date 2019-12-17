Left Menu
CAA is law of land, should be respected: Jagdeep Dhankar

After visiting the state assembly, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday took a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's protest march against the citizenship law stating that it is "the law of the land and the law has to be respected".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 15:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 15:54 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar speaking to the media on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

After visiting the state assembly, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday took a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's protest march against the citizenship law stating that it is "the law of the land and the law has to be respected". Speaking to the media, Dhankar said: "The amended Citizenship Act is not against any citizen of the country. It was passed by both the houses of the Parliament, and further received the assent of the President. It is the law, and the law has to be respected. I would appeal to the CM and everyone to follow our oaths, follow the constitution and believe in the rule of law and peace"

He further stated that the citizens of the country should not adopt a divisive approach over the matter. "The state of West Bengal needs peace and a healing touch. We do not want a situation that can turn into chaos. Both me and the Chief Minister hold constitutional positions and have taken our oaths. I have invited her for a meeting and I have no doubt that she will not be coming," he said.

He also stated that the media had to play a more crucial role in ensuring that peaceful protests do not turn violent. "We need to bring calm and confidence to people. Bringing fear in the minds of the people is worrysome. I am sure that the Chief Minister is as much concerned about the situation as I am," he said.

Dhankar visited the state Legislative Assembly, where he stated that he received a warm welcome. "I entered the Assembly, and received an enthusiastic welcome from the Joint Secretary. I am grateful to them and I am prepared to move forward from the previous incident that tainted the name of democracy," he said. (ANI)

