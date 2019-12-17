Andhra govt withdraws cases against three past agitations
The Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to withdraw various cases registered in connection with three different agitations that were held in past.
The state Home department has issued a Government Order in this regard.
According to the order, the Home department of Andhra Pradesh has taken a decision to withdraw all the cases registered in connection with agitations for Kapu Reservation in Tuni, East Godavari District, agitations against land acquisition for Bhogapuram Airport, Vizianagaram District and cases in connection with emotional outburst on Reliance establishments at Anantapuramu, Guntur and other places. (ANI)
(ANI)
