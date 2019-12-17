Manipur court denies bail to woman held for making derogatory

A court in Manipur's Imphal West district has denied bail to a 27-year-old woman who was arrested for allegedly making derogatory comments against Chief Minister N Biren Singh on the social media and remanded her to judicial custody till December 30. Duty Magistrate Laishram Reena Devi on Monday rejected the bail plea of RK Ichanthoibi who was arrested the same day for making derogatory comments against the chief minister on contemporary issues concerning Manipur.

Police has initiated a suo motu case against the woman and charged her with making "statements that promote enmity, ill-will between classes", "statements conducting to public mischief" and causing "intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace", a cyber cell officer told PTI. The woman was earlier detained for making comments regarding contemporary issues of the state and was released after being counselled, the officer added..

