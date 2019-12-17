Uttarakhand: Police arrests youth for duping job seekers with fake appointment letters

Uttarakhand police on Monday apprehended a fraudster for allegedly handing out forged appointment letters for the army, paramilitary forces. An FIR has been registered under section 420, 467, 468, 461 and 406 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused detained in Kotwali police station has confessed of duping 12 other people to the tunes of 8 lakh rupees, officials said. Police said that a detailed investigation is underway to unearth more facts in the matter. (ANI)

