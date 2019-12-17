Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a building in Ghatkopar east
A fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar east area on Tuesday.
A fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar east area on Tuesday. The incident of fire was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, following which as many as five fire tenders have rushed to the spot.
The fire-fighting operations were ongoing and no injuries have been reported. More detail awaited. (ANI)
