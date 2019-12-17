Left Menu
Rajasthan: CM promises Rs 2,300 crore electricity subsidy to farmers for next 5 years

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that the State government would give a subsidy of Rs 2,300 crore on electricity to farmers for the next five years.

  ANI
  • |
  Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  Updated: 17-12-2019 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 19:19 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at Kisan Sammelan organised in Jaipur on Tuesday. Photo/ANI.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that the State government would give a subsidy of Rs 2,300 crore on electricity to farmers for the next five years. On the completion of one year of his government, a 'Kisan Sammelan' was organised here in which all ministers of the state government were present along with Chief Minister Gehlot.

Gehlot, while addressing the gathering, said that when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Jaipur last time, the party had announced that farmers will not bear the burden of increased electricity rate. "This time too the government will bear the burden of Rs 2,300 crore of electricity subsidy of farmers for the next five years. Earlier subsidy of Rs 12,000 crore has been provided to farmers. They need not worry. Their electricity rate will not be increased," said the Chief Minister.

Gehlot further said the benefit of modern technology should reach the farmers' fields and the progressive farmers should spread awareness among other farmers. "The government gives subsidy on drip irrigation and sprinklers. The previous government had reduced the subsidy on drip irrigation whereas during our government 90 per cent subsidy has been provided," said Gehlot.

The Chief Minister said that a master plan will be made for every village in such a way that the land should be identified for development and all the villages should have clean and wide roads. "During the first term, at the time of famine, we provided wheat to every household. At that time, Vasundhara Raje, former Rajasthan Chief Minister, had said that the Chief Minister is begging on the streets of Delhi. It was even said that the people will die of hunger," said Gehlot.

"At that time, I told her that nobody would sleep hungry. We fought famine successfully. The Congress ended the 'jagirdari' system. In one stroke, the Congress government made farmers the owner of their own farms," added he. The Chief Minister further said that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi amended the law and introduced the provision of reservation in panchayats and municipal elections.

"Sonia Gandhi says that 30 per cent of women should be MPs and MLAs. Rahul Gandhi gave us instructions to give 30 per cent reservation to women. A resolution has been passed by the Legislative Assembly, which has been sent to the Centre," said Gehlot. The Chief Minister also said that a medical college would be set up in every district of the state. (ANI)

