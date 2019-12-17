Police use tear gas on demonstrators in central Paris
French police fired tear gas at demonstrators in central Paris on Tuesday and projectiles were thrown at police lines, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.
The clashes broke out near the Nation square in eastern Paris during a demonstration, organized by trade unions, to demand that President Emmanuel Macron abandon a planned reform of the state pension system.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
