IAS officer Tina Dabi to report against her 'fake' FB page criticising Citizenship (Amendment) Act

Amidst ongoing protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in several parts of the country, some miscreants have used the opportunity to criticise the CAA and government through an existing "fake page" of IAS officer Tina Dabi on Facebook. ANI reached out to the officer and asked her about the presence of on the social media platform by the name 'IAS Teena dabi' which criticised the CAA.

On being asked over the phone, Dabi said, "That's a fake page." On questioning whether she will file a complaint about it, she replied, "Yes. I will report it."

On Tuesday, a Hindi message from the "fake" social media page went viral which criticised the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

