Another PIL in HC in connection with violence at JMI University

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 14:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 14:44 IST
Another PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday in connection with the recent violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University during protests against the Citizen (Amendment) Act. The joint petition, by Imam of Jama Masjid at Parliament House and two residents of Okhla, was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Rekha Palli which allowed it to be listed for hearing on Thursday.

The petition, filed through advocate Mehmood Prachha, seeks investigation by an independent agency like CBI or SIT into the violence at JMI. It also seeks "registration of FIR against the erring officials including police personnel who orchestrated the incidents of violence to create unrest and have thereafter resorted to brutalities against the students".

Earlier in the day, the bench had agreed to hear on Thursday a PIL seeking setting up of a fact-finding committee to look into the violence at JMI University following protests over the CAA. Several public buses and two police vehicles were torched in the clash between students and police at New Friends' Colony near the Jamia university during the demonstrations.

Students and police personnel were injured in the incident.

