Erdogan says Turkey to boost cooperation with Libya -NTV
Turkey will improve its cooperation with Libya and is ready to provide military support for the Tripoli-based government or back joint steps in the eastern Mediterranean, broadcaster NTV cited President Tayyip Erdogan as saying on Wednesday.
Last month, Turkey and Libya's internationally recognized government signed accords on maritime boundaries, which enraged Greece. Ankara says it may send troops to Libya, which has been divided into rival political factions since 2014 if the Tripoli-based government requests it.
"We will speed up the process between Turkey and Libya. We told them that we are always ready to help if they need it. From military and security cooperation to steps taken regarding our maritime rights: we are ready," Erdogan told reporters in Geneva after a forum on migration.
