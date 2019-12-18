Kashmiri students' body condemns FIR against three Jamia students

Kashmiri students' body on Wednesday condemned FIR filed against three Jamia University students in connection with last week's clash over Citizenship Amendment Act that took place in the varsity. "We condemned it in harshest words and whatever they did is not acceptable. Our association has termed the FIR on students as unfortunate and said this is a deliberate attempt to involve students in the field which may have adverse results," said Nasir Khuehami, spokesperson of J&K Students' Association in a statement.

The spokesperson also urged the government to discharge this FIR otherwise the students will continue to protest against the citizenship act. "We demand that an independent judicial inquiry should be set up to investigate into the incident," he added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi's Saket Court denied bail to Mohd Hanif, one of the accused in Jamia Nagar violence case. Prior to this, the Delhi Police had arrested ten people with criminal backgrounds in connection with the violence.

A major controversy had broken out after the police personnel resorted to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas shells to deal with the violence during protests against the newly amended citizenship law. (ANI)

