UPDATE 1-Ex-Trump aide Manafort wins bid to dismiss New York fraud charges

Paul Manafort, U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, on Wednesday prevailed in his bid to dismiss New York state charges of residential mortgage fraud and other crimes, after arguing the indictment illegally subjected him to being prosecuted twice for the same crime.

Justice Maxwell Wiley of the state Supreme Court in Manhattan cited double jeopardy in dismissing the indictment at a hearing. Manafort, who is serving a sentence in federal prison, did not attend the hearing. He was hospitalized last week for what his lawyer on Tuesday characterized as a cardiac incident.

