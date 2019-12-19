Left Menu
Development News Edition

Climate activists found guilty over London train protest by 'regretful' jury

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 01:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 00:59 IST
Climate activists found guilty over London train protest by 'regretful' jury

Three Extinction Rebellion activists who glued themselves to a London train were found guilty on Wednesday of criminal obstruction after a judge dismissed their defense that the protest was "necessary" to drive action on climate change.

Cathy Eastburn, one of the arrested protesters, said climbing onto the roof of the train in April was a desperate attempt to "sound the alarm" about climate threats, including those to her two daughters and other children. Extinction Rebellion launched in London in 2018 using non-violent civil disobedience to highlight the risks posed by climate change, inspiring a wave of action globally with protests leading to thousands of arrests.

"Like a person in a burning building would sound the alarm and bash on doors and maybe even break something to get people to leave the building and save them - it felt very much like that to me," Eastburn told the Inner London Crown Court jury. But Judge Silas Reid - who on Monday ruled the activists could not use the "law of necessity" as a defense - ordered jurors to focus on the activists' actions, not their intentions.

He "made absolutely clear they couldn't take into account the motivations and reasons the defendants took the action" and that those charged must be found guilty if they blocked the train, said Mike Schwarz, a solicitor for the trio. Jurors unanimously found Eastburn, 52, Mark Ovland, 36, and Luke Watson, 30, guilty of disrupting the Docklands Light Railway train in Canary Wharf in east London on April 17, but noted they delivered the verdict "with regret".

The trio will be sentenced on Thursday. "It's incredibly frustrating and disappointing, the way the judge shut it down straight away," Eastburn told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "What we did, we did for very good reasons."

"The climate emergency is just that, not a metaphor," she added. "It's desperate. I'm going to do whatever I need to do to safeguard my children. That's my duty as a mother." Schwarz said the judge's ruling did not set a strong legal precedent but deciding to take away the "necessity" defense before giving the case to a jury was, in his view, "premature, significant and a wrong decision".

"The jury is there to judge the facts and give their own views on right or wrong," he said. The judge and prosecutor, however, said they feared to allow such a defense would "open the floodgates" to other such claims.

An Extinction Rebellion spokeswoman said the trial was the first where arrested activists were heard by a jury. The group has called for governments to set a 2025 deadline to reduce climate-changing emissions to net zero, to declare climate emergencies and to set up citizen assemblies to give people a greater voice in political decision-making.

More than 1,800 Extinction Rebellion activists were arrested during two weeks of street protests in October in London, police said after 1,100 were arrested in similar April protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

US House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

US House of Representatives on Wednesday local time voted to impeach Donald Trump, making him the third President in American history to be impeached. CNN reported that a majority of the US House of Representatives voted to support the two ...

Soccer-Liverpool need Van Dijk's defensive vision: Kewell

Liverpool missed the calming presence of defender Virgil van Dijk in their 2-1 victory over Mexicos Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, former midfielder Harry Kewell said. Dutch international Van Dijk missed the match ...

Incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pak not conducive to peace: Rajnath Singh

The top Pakistani leadership is indulging in extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed to the American leadership on Wednesday, saying incitement to anti-Indian violence is not conducive to ...

Govt to invest in road safety upgrades and road policing tools

The Government will boost investment in road safety upgrades and road policing tools as part of its new Road to Zero strategy and initial action plan launched today by Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter.Most fatal and serious...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019