Anti-CAA protest: AISF members stop train at Rajendra Nagar railway station in Patna

All India Students Federation (AISF) members on Thursday stopped a train at Rajendra Nagar railway station to mark their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The protesters, including women, raised slogans against the Central government and demanded the rollback of the CAA.

They also held up placards saying 'Cancel CAA' and 'NRC should not be implemented'. "We have stopped a train in order to mark our protest. We want the government to listen to our demands. Students are being beaten up and this government is also not abiding by the Indian Constitution," said a supporter of AISF while speaking to ANI.

The agitation in Patna comes after protests escalated over the CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

