Court extends Shivinder's ED custody till Dec 26 in RFL money-laundering case
A Delhi court Thursday extended the ED custody of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh till December 26 in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL). Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav extended Singh's custody by the Enforcement Directorate after it sought his 7-day custodial interrogation.
The probe agency sought seven day's remand of Singh saying he needed to be confronted with some shell companies' directors who have been summoned by the probe agency. Singh's brother Malvinder (46), also a former Fortis Healthcare promoter, former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) Sunil Godhwani (58), Kavi Arora (48) and Anil Saxena were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for allegedly diverting RFL's money and investing it in other companies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
