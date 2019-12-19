Police put up barricades to check vehicles, massive jam grips Delhi-Gurugram border

With the Delhi Police putting up barricades to check the vehicles entering the national capital, a massive traffic jam was caused on the Delhi-Gurugram border on Thursday, putting commuters to extreme hardships. The commuters were seen waiting for their turn to get the police clearance as the six-lane expressway was all blocked with the barricades.

Even the traffic in the national capital region's Noida is slow. The vehicles were just crawling on the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway and also on Mahamaya to Mayur Vihar road. Since the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, protests have erupted across the national capital, with the people urging the Centre to review the new citizenship law.

A violent clash on Sunday had erupted between the Delhi Police and students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) over the Act, leaving several injured. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees, facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who have entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

