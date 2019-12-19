Nirbhaya case: HC dismisses plea of convict claiming juvenility in 2012, imposes cost on lawyer

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed plea of one of the four convicts facing the gallows in the Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case claiming that he was a juvenile at the time of the offence in December, 2012. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait also imposed cost of Rs 25K on the convict's advocate A P Singh, who did not appear in the court despite several communications sent to him on behalf of the court, for playing "hide and seek".

The court asked Bar Council of Delhi to take action against the advocate for filing forged affidavit in the court regarding the convict's age. Besides Pawan Kumar Gupta, who moved the plea claiming juvenility, the other three convicts in the case are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh.

A 23-year-old paramedic student was gang raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 in a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before she was thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012 at a hospital in Singapore.

