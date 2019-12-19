Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Pakistan court adds grisly "hang for three days" rider to Musharraf death sentence

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 16:35 IST
UPDATE 2-Pakistan court adds grisly "hang for three days" rider to Musharraf death sentence

A Pakistan special court issued a bizarre but apparently symbolic order for former military ruler Pervez Musharraf on Thursday, saying his corpse should be dragged to parliament and hang for three days if he dies before his execution. The court sentenced Musharraf to death on Tuesday after finding him guilty of high treason for subverting the constitution in 2007.

Thursday's announcement came after the government said it had found fault with the sentence, apparently taking sides in a split between the military and the judiciary, and the general's lawyers said he plans to appeal. The court directed law enforcers to apprehend Musharraf, currently receiving medical treatment in Dubai, to ensure the death sentence is carried out.

But if found dead beforehand, "his corpse (should) be dragged to D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan, and be hanged for three days", it said. The chowk, or roundabout, is just outside parliament.

Legal experts termed the instructions unconstitutional, even if symbolic. There is only one precedent - a court sentenced a serial killer to hang at a public place and his body to be cut into 100 pieces in front of the families of the victims. The sentence was never carried out.

Information Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday the government's legal team had found "gaps and weaknesses" in the original death sentence after lawyers briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about the case. Musharraf, 76, who was tried and sentenced in absentia, said in Dubai the charges against him were politically motivated.

Musharraf's lawyers said they will appeal against the sentence to the Supreme Court, which the government, the complainant in the treason case, is unlikely to oppose. The verdict sent shudders through the military, which has ruled Pakistan for about half the country's history. The army accused the court of ignoring legal processes and defended Musharraf's patriotism. It said the ruling had caused "pain and anguish" in the ranks.

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan has said Musharraf wasn't given a fair trial, taking the army line in a standoff between the judiciary and the military. Tensions arose after Supreme Court struck down a three-year extension in service given by the government to army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Musharraf seized power in a coup in 1999 and later ruled as president. In November 2007, Musharraf suspended the constitution and imposed emergency rule, prompting protests. He resigned in 2008 to avoid the threat of impeachment.

When Nawaz Sharif, whom Musharraf deposed in 1999, was re-elected prime minister in 2013, he initiated a treason trial against Musharraf and in 2014 he was charged with high treason. "This case was taken up only due to a personal vendetta by some people against me," Musharraf said in a video statement from his hospital bed in Dubai.

Musharraf traveled to Dubai after a travel ban was lifted in 2016 and he has refused to appear before the court, despite multiple orders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-US probe of Saudi oil attack shows it came from north -report

The United States said new evidence and analysis of weapons debris recovered from an attack on Saudi oil facilities on Sept. 14 indicates the strike likely came from the north, reinforcing its earlier assessment that Iran was behind the off...

Russia's FSB says it "neutralises" shooter after attack in central Moscow -Ifax

Russias FSB security service said on Thursday it had neutralised a shooter at its headquarters in central Moscow, Interfax news agency reported, after Izvestia newspaper reported that three had been shot dead in an attack.Several people wer...

Britain wants secrecy laws to be fit for modern security threats

Britain wants to make sure its secrecy laws guarding the publication of secure information are fit to deal with modern security threats, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on Thursday.Earlier, the government set out its legislativ...

UPDATE 1-Gunman opens fire near Russian security service HQ in Moscow

An unknown person opened fire near the headquarters of Russias FSB security service in central Moscow on Thursday evening wounding several other people, the Interfax news agency cited the FSB as saying.The Izvestia newspaper, citing a sourc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019