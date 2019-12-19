Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lucknow: Protest against anti-CAA turned violent in Hazratganj, police resorts to baton charge

Protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Hazratganj area turned violent on Thursday with the mob pelting stones and vandalising vehicles in the area.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 17:43 IST
Lucknow: Protest against anti-CAA turned violent in Hazratganj, police resorts to baton charge
Protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Hazratganj area turned violent on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

Protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Hazratganj area turned violent on Thursday with the mob pelting stones and vandalising vehicles in the area. After protesters pelted stones, the police resorted to baton charge to disperse them. Several vehicles including a media OB van was set ablaze by the crowd which was protesting against the new Citizenship Act.

While the top officials of the police rushed to the troubled parts of the city, heavy police presence was also maintained in other regions to prevent violence from spreading. Uttar Pradesh DGP, OP Singh reached to the spot in Hazratganj where violence broke out during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Inspector General, Lucknow Range, SK Bhagat remained present in another part of the city and said that the situation near Parivartan Chowk was normal. "You can see the situation at Parivartan Chowk, it is absolutely normal here. 300-400 people are standing here. They are being sent back after we took their memorandum. It is absolutely peaceful at Parivartan Chowk," Bhagat told ANI.

"I don't have information about Khadra. We are receiving inputs that incidents of stone-pelting took place there," he said. Earlier, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said that the administration used moderate force where section 144 was violated by a violent mob and stone-pelting happened.

Director-General of Police (DGP) OP Singh had said that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the state and adequate forces have been deployed to maintain law and order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Gunman opens fire near Russian security service HQ in Moscow

An unknown person opened fire near the headquarters of Russias FSB security service in central Moscow on Thursday evening wounding several other people, the Interfax news agency cited the FSB as saying.The Izvestia newspaper, citing a sourc...

Facebook bans all ads that aim to limit U.S. census participation

Facebook Inc, which has come under fire for allowing politicians to run misleading advertisements, said on Thursday it will ban any ads that aim to limit participation in next years U.S. census, which officials and lawmakers fear could be t...

Will bring energy, positivity to KKR like a 20-year-old: Tambe

Pravin Tambe believes that ones age is what one feels and at 48, the Mumbai leg-spinner doesnt think that he is one day older than 20. On a day when youngsters went unsold at the IPL auctions here on Thursday, the former Rajasthan Royals le...

Kingpin of drug racket arrested in JK's Samba

An alleged kingpin of inter-state drug racket was arrested on Thursday along Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district, police said here. Rashid Hussain Thoker of Gudoora village of Pulwama, was arrested on a specific information at Tapyal-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019