Section 144 imposed in 44 districts of Madhya Pradesh

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits an assembly of four or more people in an area was imposed in 44 districts of the state. This came amid massive protests over the amended Citizenship Act across the country.

Section 144 is currently in place in Uttar Pradesh and several parts of Karnataka. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

