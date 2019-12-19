Police didn't fire at all : UP DGP

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), OP Singh on Thursday said that police didn't fire at all and hence there arises no question of anyone dying in police firing. "The firing was not done from our side. I do not know how that death occurred, I do not think it has anything to do with this agitation and police action," said Singh.

"55 people have been arrested in the city following a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), we are scrutinizing CCTV footage. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lucknow will take appropriate action, we will not spare anyone," he added. The DGP further said that the situation is normal in the city, however, some incidents occurred at places where protesters had declared they will gather.

"They pelted stones at us and set ablaze OB vans of media. We chased them and fired tear gas, the situation has been controlled," said Singh. Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

The CAA grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

