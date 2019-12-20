China says Canada's attempt to link U.S. trade matter with other issues doomed to fail
China's foreign ministry said on Friday Canada's attempt to link Sino-U.S. trade matters with other issues is doomed to fail.
Geng Shuang, the spokesman at the ministry, made the comment at a regular media briefing when asked about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest remarks on China-U.S. trade talks.
Trudeau said on Thursday that the U.S. government should not finalize a trade deal with China unless the pact also secured the release of two Canadians detained by Beijing.
