Seven Navy personnel, hawala operator held for having links with Pakistan

Seven Navy personnel and a hawala operator were arrested from various parts of the country after an espionage racket having links to Pakistan was busted in a joint operation by different intelligence departments. The operation 'Joint Dolphin's Nose' was launched by Andhra Pradesh Intelligence Department, Central Intelligence Agencies and Naval Intelligence.

"State Intelligence Department along with Central Intelligence Agencies and Naval Intelligence busted an espionage racket having links to Pakistan. 7 Navy personnel and a hawala operator have been arrested from different parts of the country," Andhra Pradesh Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) said in a statement. An FIR has been lodged against the arrested persons.

The investigation is in progress as "some more suspects" are being questioned, the DIG said. (ANI)

