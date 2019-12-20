NGT directs CPCB to finalise draft guidelines on regulation of banquets

The National Green Tribunal directed the Central pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Friday to finalise draft guidelines on regulation of banquets and marriage halls within a month. It also asked state pollution control boards (SPCBs), in consultation and coordination with concerned state authorities,to adopt the guidelines with necessary modifications but without diluting its essence.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to ensure compliance of environmental norms including guidelines for marriage halls, restaurants, hotels, motels,banquets and other such establishments where large congregation takes place. The tribunal also asked all local bodies in 122 non-attainment cities, where ambient air quality is not within permissible limits, to ensure setting up of environmental cells to deal with issues of environment within three months.

"Stringent norms need to be worked out for controlling and regulating parking of vehicles, used by the organizers and guests in functions as well as parking of vehicles generally on roads and public places adding to the air pollution. This includes regulation of pick and drop activities," said the bench, also comprising Justice S P Wangdi. Use of DJ systems must be fitted with noise limiters and data loggers and be operated within sound proof halls within prescribed noise limits without its effect being felt outside, the NGT said.

A Policy for holding social functions in hotels, motels and low density residential area (LDRA) in the national capital was issued in July by the Delhi government. NGT was hearing a plea filed by Westend Green Farms Society alleging that banquets and marriage halls in Mahipalpur and Rajokri near IGI Airport were causing vehicular congestion and environment pollution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.