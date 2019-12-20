Left Menu
Development News Edition

Media house apologises in HC for disclosing Hyderabad rape victim's identity

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 18:03 IST
Media house apologises in HC for disclosing Hyderabad rape victim's identity

One of the media houses which had revealed the identity of the Hyderabad rape victim on Friday tendered an unconditional apology before the Delhi High Court and said that the woman's name was initially disclosed when it was a missing person's case. Only after the arrest of the accused the offense of rape come into the picture and thereafter, the victim's name was substituted with a fictitious one in all the stories on the online platform and social media, it told the court.

The submission was made on an affidavit placed before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar which listed the matter for further hearing on February 11. The court also issued notices afresh to social media platforms Twitter and Facebook and online news portal, OpIndia.com as no one has appeared for them yet nor a reply has been filed by them to a PIL which has alleged that various media houses and social media platforms have disclosed the rape victim's identity.

The media house which has filed its reply has stated in it that police had revealed the victim's identity and it was carried in their stories as it was initially a missing person's case. Thereafter, when the charred body was discovered, it became a murder case and then also the name was carried in the stories.

However, the fact about it being a rape case was revealed only after the arrest of the accused, it has claimed in the affidavit in which it has also tendered an "unconditional apology". The court had on the last date asked the media house whether it had revealed the identity of the victim in ignorance or "deliberately".

It had also asked the media house, to "Tender a nicely worded apology and file an affidavit". The court was hearing a PIL seeking action against certain media houses that revealed the identity of the Hyderabad rape victim, a violation of section 228A of the Indian Penal Code.

Section 228A makes disclosure of the identity of the victim of certain offenses, including rape, punishable with imprisonment of a term that may extend to two years and a fine. The central government, meanwhile, has said it has no role in the instant matter as the incident occurred in a particular state.

It also told the court that it has issued an advisory to all states and union territories telling them to ensure the identity of victims of rape is not disclosed. A 26-year-old doctor was allegedly raped and killed in Shamshabad, Telangana, by four men on the night of November 27.

According to the Cyberabad Police, the four accused punctured the rear wheel of her scooter, offered to help her, dragged her to a secluded spot close to a toll plaza and raped her. It said the victim died due to suffocation and the accused later burnt her body. The four accused were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

They were later killed in an encounter with the police a few days after their arrest. The petition has said the news reports elaborately disclosed the identity of the victim, including her name, picture, occupation, residence and call details.

The plea has also sought direction to the authorities to prevent exposure of identity on online platforms, either directly or indirectly and blur the pictures which are being published.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-ICC to investigate alleged war crimes in Palestinian Territories

The International Criminal Courts chief prosecutor said on Friday she will launch a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, which could include charges against Israelis or Palestinians.I am satisfied that ...

HC notice to TN govt on HCP by Nalini Sriharan

The Madras High Court on Friday issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government on a petition by NaliniSriharan, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case,claiming that she was being illegaly detained in Vellore prison from September...

Cold wave shivers north India as fog affects rail, air traffic in Delhi

Bone-chilling cold conditions prevailed in north India on Friday with fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, while the national capital also witnessed a dense foggy day which led to cancellation of flights and delay in tr...

Guj: Cong, BJP blame each other for NRC, CAA protest violence

The opposition Congress and the ruling BJP held each other responsible for the violence and stone pelting during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens NRC exercise in Shah-e-Alam area here on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019