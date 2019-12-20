Japan PM: seriously concerned about Iran scaling back nuclear deal commitments
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday expressed serious concerns to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani over Iran scaling back its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal, and urged him to refrain from taking steps that undermine the agreement, a Japanese government official said.
The official was talking to a media briefing after Abe's meeting in Tokyo with Rouhani.
President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the nuclear deal last year and ratcheted up sanctions on Iran, which in turn gradually stepped away from the commitments under the agreement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hassan Rouhani
- Shinzo Abe
- Iranian
- Japanese
- Donald Trump
- Tokyo
- United States
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Pentagon official says there are indications Iranian 'aggression' could occur
Japanese doctor made the Afghan deserts green, until deadly attack
Army Chief Rawat meets Japanese Defence Minister, JSDF chief
UPDATE 1-Japanese doctor made the Afghan deserts green, until deadly attack
Iranian regime could have 'murdered over 1000' people since outbreak of protests: US