UK prosecutors charge U.S. diplomat's wife over fatal car crash -PA

  • Updated: 20-12-2019 19:22 IST
  • Created: 20-12-2019 19:22 IST
British prosecutors have charged Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat, with causing death by dangerous driving after a car crash in central England in August in which a teenager died, PA media said on Friday, quoting a spokesman for his family. Harry Dunn, 19, died after his motorcycle collided with a car driven by Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, an air force base in Northamptonshire used by the U.S. military.

She was given diplomatic immunity and left Britain shortly after the accident, setting off a dispute between London and Washington over whether she should return to face investigation. A spokesman for Britain's Crown Prosecution Service declined to confirm the charges had been brought.

