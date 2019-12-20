Left Menu
India, China managed boundary issues post-Wuhan summit, says Army chief

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that India and China have managed the challenges along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) under strategic guidance from highest levels after the Wuhan Summit.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 21:28 IST
Army chief General Bipin Rawat. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that India and China have managed the challenges along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) under strategic guidance from highest levels after the Wuhan Summit. Speaking to a group of reporters here, General Rawat said that the two countries have managed their differences in a better way after the first informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in China's Wuhan last year.

"Post Wuhan (summit), the strategic guidance from the highest level and understanding of the nuisances of the working mechanism at the functional level has enabled management of challenges along the LAC," the Army chief said. General Rawat's comment comes a day before a meeting between special representatives of India and China on boundary issue on Saturday.

Speaking on fake news menace, the Army chief said that misinformation is the biggest challenge in the current environment for the security forces. "Media has a very important role to play," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Latest News

Committee to look into delayed SRA projects: Patil

MaharashtraCabinet minister Jayant Patil said on Friday that a committee would be formed to enquire into incompleteSlum Rehabilitation Authority SRA projects. Patil made the statement in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Kiran Pavaskar ...

India, Afghanistan, and Iran meet for the second time to monitor implementation of Chabahar agreement

The second meeting between officials of India, Afghanistan, and Iran took place here on Friday to monitor implementation of the 2016 agreement regarding the development and management of the Chabahar port in Iran, according to an official s...

UPDATE 2-Brexit optimism puts European stocks within spitting distance of record high

European stocks came close to a record high on Friday as further confirmation of a Jan. 31 Brexit date saw investors buying into markets that have been roiled by uncertainty for more than three years.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won...

UK lawmakers approve Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

British lawmakers on Friday approved Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Brexit deal in a landmark moment after three years of political bickering that sets the United Kingdom firmly on course to leave the European Union next month. Johnsons with...
