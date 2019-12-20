Madras HC closes Sasikala's plea as infructous

The Madras High Court has closed as infructuous a petition filed by V.K. Sasikala, close aide of former chief minister, late J Jayalalithaa relating to Income Tax proceedings against her. The plea sought a direction to the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax and the Assessing Officer and Income Tax Officer to permit her to cross-examine 19 witnesses, who have given statements about her in connection with the Income Tax proceedings for fiscal 2016-2017.

When the petition came up before Justice Anita Sumanth on Friday, counsel for the Income Tax department submitted that an assessment order has already been passed and therefore the petition has become infructuous. In her order, the judge said as assessment order has already been passed, "the petition is closed as infructuous." According to the petitioner, unless she was furnished with all the documents sought for by her and cross examine those who have given statements about her, she will not be in a position to defend herself.

Sasikala is lodged in a Bengaluru jail, serving her four-year imprisonment awarded in a disproportionate assets case..

