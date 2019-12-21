Lebanese troops clash with demonstrators protesting new Hezbollah-backed premier - witnesses
Lebanese troops fired tear gas in Beirut on Friday to disperse hundreds of youths who were protesting against the designation of a new prime minister backed by Hezbollah and its allies, witnesses said.
The protesters threw rocks and fireworks at the soldiers in clashes in the streets of the capital's Corniche al Mazzraa district.
Hassan Diab, an academic and former minister, was designated as prime minister on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanese
- Beirut
- Hassan Diab
- Hezbollah
ALSO READ
Lebanese donor hands Nazi artifacts to Israel, warns of anti-Semitism
After violent weekend, Lebanese talks on new PM postponed
Lebanese police clash with anti-government protesters
UPDATE 2-Lebanese Christian party says it won't join gov't on Hariri's terms
UPDATE 1-Consultations to name Lebanese PM delayed until Thursday