Woman Gangraped in Chhattisgarh, 3 arrested

The police have arrested three men in connection with the alleged gang rape of a woman in Chhattisgarh's Pathalgaon on the pretext of a birthday party. The accused arrested on Friday have been identified as Ajit Banjara, Vivek and Mahesh.

"The incident of gang rape happened in November when the victim was called to Phutela village by one the accused on the pretext of a birthday party," Sant Lal Ayyam, Station Incharge, Pathalgaon Thana told ANI. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

