Anti-CAA protests: Minority Affairs Minister Naqvi appeals for peace

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi here on Saturday appealed for peace to the people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that the citizenship of any Indian is not under threat due to the amended citizenship law.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi spoke to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi here on Saturday appealed for peace to the people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that the citizenship of any Indian is not under threat due to the amended citizenship law. "Citizens should not be worried over the CAA. It has been reiterated time and again that there will be no harm to anyone's citizenship and I also will say that the CAA is not a threat to anybody's citizenship. People should not come under anybody's influence. Everybody wants peace and harmony amongst all," Naqvi told ANI.

He further said that this land is of Mahatma Gandhi who is an epitome of peace and non-violence and requested the people to maintain peace in the country. "But unfortunately some people do not want peace. We thought Congress president will appeal for peace but her appeal for peace looked more like of provoking rather of appealing to maintain peace," he added.

Naqvi also said that much confusion has been created against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and CAA which has resulted in protests in the country. Protests have erupted in various cities against the newly-enacted citizenship Act, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

