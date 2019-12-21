Left Menu
Kolkata: ED attaches land valued at Rs 77.7 lakhs belonging to wildlife smuggler under PMLA

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached a land measuring 5,042 sq.ft. in Kolkata valued at Rs. 77.7 lakhs under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), claimed to be belonging to a notorious smuggler of wildlife, in a case related to alleged illegal trading and smuggling of wildlife in Eastern India.

Kolkata: ED attaches land valued at Rs 77.7 lakhs belonging to wildlife smuggler under PMLA
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached a land measuring 5,042 sq.ft. in Kolkata valued at Rs. 77.7 lakhs under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), claimed to be belonging to a notorious smuggler of wildlife, in a case related to alleged illegal trading and smuggling of wildlife in Eastern India. "Accused Supradip Guha resident of Baguiati, Kolkata was involved in large scale illegal trade of wildlife in West Bengal since long. During February 2014 Custom Authority had recovered and seized three Chimpanzees, four Marmosets, and 278 precious birds of Indian and foreign origin from his premises," said ED in a statement.

The investigation was initiated under PMLA on receipt of information from the Wild Life Department, Government of West Bengal regarding the seizure of prohibited wildlife under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972. "The investigation also revealed that Guha had also procured fake transportation certificate for illegally transporting scheduled and protected Indian birds for which a separate FIR was registered against him by PS North Bidhannagar of the state police," the statement read.

Guha had deposited illegally earned money into eight bank accounts owned by him in his name and in the name of his family member and his firms. The investigation also revealed that the accused was running an organised racket dealing in illegal wildlife trade and the proceeds of crime so earned by him run into more than three crores. Three Chimpanzees and four Marmosets belonging to accused have already been attached under PMLA. At present Guha is absconding and a lookout circular has been issued for him. Further investigation in this is under process. (ANI)

