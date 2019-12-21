Left Menu
Anti-CAA stir: Delhi court dismisses Bhim Army chief's bail plea, sends him to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court here on Saturday sent Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to 14-day judicial custody, whom the Delhi Police have arrested on the charges of rioting, unlawful assembly and other offences in connection with the anti-citizenship protest in Darya Ganj area.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 19:41 IST
  • Created: 21-12-2019 19:41 IST
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court here on Saturday sent Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to 14-day judicial custody, whom the Delhi Police have arrested on the charges of rioting, unlawful assembly and other offences in connection with the anti-citizenship protest in Darya Ganj area. Azad was taken to Tihar jail from Tis Hazari court. The Delhi Police had sought his two-week judicial custody.

Azad had moved his bail blea at the Tis Hazari Court. However, his bail plea was dismissed by the court. Azad was earlier denied permission for a protest march from the Jama Masjid to the Jantar Mantar. He was arrested hours after being detained outside the Jama Masjid for participating in the massive protest, which led to the damage of properties. Yesterday, he escaped with the help of his supporters.In the FIR, the complainant, Darya Ganj SHO Rakesh Kumar Sharma, said that the Bhim Army chief instigated a mob of around 4,000 people outside the Jama Masjid during the Friday prayer.After his speech, a mob of "thousands" started gathering between the Jama Masjid and the Delhi Gate, the police said.According to the FIR, several policemen and protesters sustained injuries due to stone-pelting and several public properties were damaged in the violent protest.A case has been registered against Azad under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant sections of the IPC.Protests have erupted across the country against the Act, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

