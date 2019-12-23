Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks Delhi govt whether it will regularise encroachment on forest lands

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 17:13 IST
HC asks Delhi govt whether it will regularise encroachment on forest lands

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the city government whether it was going to regularise the encroachment on forest lands in the national capital. The court, hearing the PIL initiated by it in 2015 on the issue of poor air quality in Delhi, was informed about the apprehension of the amicus curiae that while regularising over 1,700 unauthorised colonies, the government could also regularise encroachment on forest lands, which cannot be done.

A bench of Justices G S Sistani and Anup Jairam Bhambhani asked the government's Forest Department to file an affidavit to this regard and listed the matter for hearing on January 23. Senior advocate Kailash Vasudev, who was appointed the amicus curiae in the air pollution matter to assist the court, said the Centre is bringing a law to regularise unauthorised colonies in the city and he apprehends that it will also regularise the encroachment on forest areas.

"An encroachment is an encroachment. It cannot be at unauthorised colonies and encroachment at forest lands cannot be regularised as this would be against the Forest Act," he submitted. Ishwar Singh, principal chief conservator of forests, Department of Forest and Wildlife, told the court that encroachment on forest lands will not be regularised and the forest area cannot be regularised.

The court then asked the forest department to place on record its stand on the issue. On November 14, the counsel for the Forest Department submitted that in the Asola-Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuaries, demarcation of forest areas has been carried out but there was large-scale encroachment and the handicap is that stay orders have been obtained by several parties from various courts, hampering the process.

The bench had directed the department's counsel to prepare a list of matters pending in courts to enable it to get a clear view as to how many such matters are pending and in which courts. "This court would also like to know as to what is the plan of the Forest Department to increase the green cover and for removal of encroachment from the forest area in the near future," it had said.

In a bid to reduce air pollution, the high court had directed authorities to remove encroachment from forest areas and mitigate dust in the national capital. It had also asked authorities whether planting of seeds can be done by throwing dart shots from helicopters in forest areas.

On November 14, the high court noted that this matter has been pending since February 9, 2015, and detailed orders have been passed from time-to-time for taking steps to curb air pollution in Delhi. However, if the measures suggested from time-to-time had been seriously implemented, pollution levels in Delhi would not have been as alarming as they are now, the bench had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Turkish team to discuss Syria, Libya conflicts in Russia

A Turkish team was in Russia on Monday for talks on the conflicts in Syria and Libya, following reports that tens of thousands more Syrians were heading to Turkey, which is already host to the worlds biggest refugee population.President Tay...

BJP respects Jharkhand mandate: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah said on Monday his party respects the mandate of Jharkhand voters, as it lost to the rival JMM-Congress alliance in the assembly elections. In a tweet, Shah also expressed his gratitude to the people of Jharkhand for...

Delhi HC seeks report on inclusion of forest under regularized area in national capital

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the chief forest conservator of the forest department to clarify whether any encroached forest is included in recently regularized 1,731 colonies area in the national capital. A bench by Justices G S Sis...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Scuffles break out as protesters invade Paris Gare de Lyon stationProtesters scuffled with police at Gare de Lyon station in Paris on Monday as a nationwide strike against plans by French...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019