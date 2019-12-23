Anti-CAA protests: Dibrugarh police arrests 55 people

Dibrugarh police arrested 55 persons for involvement in acts of violence in the district during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

According to police, the arrests were made from various parts of the district on the basis of incriminating video evidence collected from CCTV cameras and mobile video clips. They have been found involved in indulging in violence, vandalism, posting objectionable messages in social media and destruction of public properties.

In total, 75 cases have been registered in connection with the recent violence in the district. Dibrugarh police had earlier announced rewards to people, who can provide video evidence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.