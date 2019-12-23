IMF economist Gita Gopinath meets PM Modi
Economic Counsellor and Director of Research Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday.
Economic Counsellor and Director of Research Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted pictures of Prime Minister Modi with Gopinath on its Twitter handle.
Gopinath had on Friday said that the regulatory uncertainty has played a major role in the economic slowdown in India. "I believe, in the slowdown, regulatory uncertainty has played a role. That's another factor that needs to be addressed. It is important for India to take up reforms but to be able to do this with greater clarity and greater certainty would help," Gopinath said at industry chamber FICCI's 92nd annual convention here.
Gopinath also said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been significant in formalising the Indian economy. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gita Gopinath
- Narendra Modi
- IMF
- FICCI
- India
ALSO READ
It is Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who has to apologise to the country for destroying India's economy: Rahul Gandhi.
Naxalism buried 20-feet deep, only PM Narendra Modi
From 'Make in India' to 'Rape in India': Rahul Gandhi attacks Narendra Modi over crimes against women
Kashmir has become jewel of India, PM Narendra Modi
I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after passage of Citizenship Bill: PM Narendra Modi.