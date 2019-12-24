Govt function being made effective, efficient under 'Minimum Government and Maximum Governance': Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that government is being made to function effectively and efficiently under the "Minimum Government and Maximum Governance". "Now under Minimum Government and Maximum Governance, government function is being made effective and efficient. Performance standards are being set for government officials and in financial management, in prudence and accountability, mechanisms are being adopted," he said while addressing an event here.

Stressing that Ministry of Defence, Finance and Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) is involved in all the financial activities of the Defence Services, the Minister said, "Therefore, I want to particularly say this that...with the harmony and synergy with which the department has been able to achieve its efficiency in fulfiling the changing requirements of the services and has demonstrated willingness and readiness to face new challenges...no matter how much I appreciate...it will not be enough." Speaking on the occasion, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said defence finance has been advising as to how to evaluate the budget.

"I am saying it with happiness that with the speed with which ITIsation and computerisation is happening in defence finance...we have begun to use e-portals...it has brought transparency in our budgeting," General Rawat said. (ANI)

