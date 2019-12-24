Left Menu
Development News Edition

Missing from India's citizenship law: 100,000 Sri Lankan refugees

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 17:36 IST
Missing from India's citizenship law: 100,000 Sri Lankan refugees

Nearly 100,000 Sri Lankan refugees living in India are not eligible for citizenship under a new law, sparking concerns they may be forced to return to the island nation they fled during a decades-long civil war, many with no homes to return to.

India's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) aims to fast-track citizenship for persecuted Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who arrived in India before Dec. 31, 2014, from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. The law excludes nearly 100,000 Sri Lankan Tamils, an ethnic minority, who live in India, including about 60,000 in camps in southern Tamil Nadu state, according to the home department.

Most of these refugees are Hindu or Christian, whose forefathers were born in India, said S. Velayutham, an advocacy officer at the non-profit Organisation for Eelam Refugees Rehabilitation in the southern city of Chennai. "Many were sent by the British as indentured laborers on Sri Lankan tea plantations, and hoped for a better life in India when they came here during the war," he said.

"Some 25,000 children were also born in the camps. They do not know any country but India, but now they may have no choice but to go to Sri Lanka," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. A Tamil Nadu government official who oversees Sri Lankan refugees in the state did not return calls seeking comment.

Earlier, state government officials said Home Minister Amit Shah had promised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami he would consider the issue of Tamil refugees excluded from CAA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a rally on Sunday, said the government has introduced reforms without any religious bias.

Thousands of people were killed in Sri Lanka's civil war, which ended in May 2009 after nearly three decades. Tens of thousands fled, or were forced from their homes in the country's north and east, and many sought refuge in neighboring India, particularly in Tamil Nadu.

While many of them would like to return to Sri Lanka, repatriation has been slow because there is scant assurance on homes and jobs, human rights groups said. Many had their properties seized during the war. In Tamil Nadu, the refugees get free education, healthcare, rations, and a modest allowance but they have limited access to jobs and cannot get official documents.

The decision to exclude some marginalized groups from the CAA is "extremely disturbing", said Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at advocacy group Human Rights Watch, calling on the government to revoke the CAA. Thousands of Indians have taken to the streets to protest the new law, as well as plans for a National Register of Citizens (NRC), with at least 21 people killed in clashes with police in the biggest challenge to Modi's leadership since 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand Speaker quits

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon Tuesday resigned from the post, an assembly communique saidOraon resigned after he lost from Sisai assembly constituency, which he had contested on a BJP ticketThe result of the 81-member House have a...

Disney cuts lesbian kiss from 'Star Wars' in Singapore

By Beh Lih Yi KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Disney has cut a lesbian kiss from the latest Star Wars movie - one of the top Christmas films - Singapores media regulator said on Tuesday, so that more children can watch it....

Rahul, Priyanka stopped by police from entering Meerut to meet kin of deceased protesters

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Tuesday stopped by police from entering Meerut on their way to meet the families of those who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The two had requested ...

UP cops, others indulged in 'unbridled human rights violations' at AMU, claims activists' report

A report prepared by a group of activists looking into the violence that broke out at the Aligarh Muslim University AMU has alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police and others had indulged in unbridled human rights violations. Releasing the re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019