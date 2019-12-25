Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Nigeria orders release of Sowore and Dasuki after court orders -attorney general

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 03:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 03:27 IST
UPDATE 2-Nigeria orders release of Sowore and Dasuki after court orders -attorney general

Nigeria's attorney general on Tuesday ordered the release on bail of an ex-presidential candidate and a former national security adviser, in recognition of court orders that they are released.

The move followed growing internal and international pressure on the Nigerian government to abide by court orders. State security had ignored several court orders that former adviser Sambo Dasuki, who has been held since 2015, be released. It also sparked protests earlier this month when it re-arrested activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore hours after his release on bail.

"The two defendants are enjoined to observe the terms of their bail and refrain from engaging in any act that is inimical to public peace and national security as well as their ongoing trial which will run its course in accordance with the laws of the land," Attorney General and Justice Minister Abubakar Malami said in a statement. The government has accused Dasuki, who served under former President Goodluck Jonathan, of fraud involving $68 million of defense spending. He has pleaded not guilty. (https://bit.ly/34Oy9Ip)

Dasuki has been granted bail several times, but the government had refused to release him. In 2016, a judge at the court of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) ordered his release, saying his detention was unlawful and arbitrary. (https://bit.ly/376wxv8) Sowore, who also founded the news website Sahara Reporters, was first arrested in August. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of treason, money laundering and harassing the president.

Video of Sowore screaming and shouting as he was wrestled to the ground by security officials in court, only hours after his initial release on bail, circulated widely on social media in Nigeria and internationally. "While I am grateful for reports on Yele's long overdue release on bail, my number one concern is for his safety," Sowore's wife, Opeyemi Sowore, said in an emailed statement. "We remain resolute on Yele being cleared of all baseless charges."

On Monday, the government's own National Human Rights Commission called on the administration to respect court rulings. Six U.S. members of Congress, including Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, also wrote to Malami on Dec. 20 that they were "deeply concerned that established legal procedure and the rule of law" were not being followed in Sowore's case.

Nigerian advocacy group SERAP also hailed the move, but called on the government to release others it described as unfairly detained, including journalist Agba Jalingo. "The government cannot continue to pick and choose which court orders to obey," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

First laser ultrasound images of humans produced

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Nigeria orders release of Sowore and Dasuki after court orders -attorney general

Nigerias attorney general on Tuesday ordered the release on bail of an ex-presidential candidate and a former national security adviser, in recognition of court orders that they are released.The move followed growing internal and internatio...

British father, two children drown in Spanish pool on Christmas eve

Three members of the same British family - the father and two children - were found dead on Tuesday in a swimming pool of a Costa del Sol resort in southern Spain where they were staying, local authorities said. The Andalusia regional gover...

Don't let Church failings distance you from God, Pope says on Christmas Eve

Pope Francis led the worlds 1.3 billion Roman Catholics into Christmas on Tuesday, urging them not to let the Churchs failings lead them away from accepting Gods love.Francis celebrated a solemn Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peters Basilica for...

UPDATE 1-Thirty-five civilians killed in Burkina Faso after army repels militant attack

Burkina Faso insurgents killed 35 mostly female civilians on Tuesday after attacking a military outpost in northern Soum Province, and about 87 militants and local security forces were killed in the clash, authorities said.President Roch Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019