Military jet crashes in northwest Iran, killing two pilots - agency

An Iranian MiG fighter jet crashed in the northwest of the country on Wednesday, killing both pilots, the semi-official ILNA news agency reported.

A helicopter from the Red Crescent has been dispatched to the crash site near Sabalan mountain, according to ILNA.

No further details were immediately available.

