Daryaganj violence: Court reserves order on bail plea of nine accused till 4 pm today

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved till 4 pm today the order on a bail petition moved by nine accused who were arrested after a protest in Delhi's Daryaganj area against the newly-amended citizenship law turned violent last week. The Delhi Police had arrested 15 people and detained 40 on December 20 after police-protestors clashed in the area. All the 15 accused were then sent to 14-days judicial custody.

Initially, six accused moved the court seeking bail. On their petition, the court had issued a notice to the Delhi Police and slated the matter for hearing to December 28. Order on the bail petition of the other nine accused will be pronounced today. (ANI)

