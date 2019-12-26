Left Menu
Seelampur violence: Court to hear bail plea of 2 accused tomorrow

Delhi's Karkardooma court is scheduled to hear tomorrow a bail petition moved by two accused who were arrested after a protest against the citizenship law in Delhi's Seelampur area turned violent last week.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's Karkardooma court is scheduled to hear tomorrow a bail petition moved by two accused who were arrested after a protest against the citizenship law in Delhi's Seelampur area turned violent last week. The Delhi Police had arrested 14 people for allegedly pelting stones and vandalizing buses at the protest on December 17. Subsequently, the court sent them to 14-days judicial custody.

The court had yesterday issued a notice to the Director-General (Prison) and directed him to ensure that immediate medical treatment is given to one of the accused named Moinuddin. He had moved the court seeking medical assistance for the injuries he sustained during the protest. (ANI)

