Delhi: 213 protestors detained from outside UP Bhawan

As many as 213 people were detained from outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan on Thursday for staging a protest without permission, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 19:56 IST
Delhi: 213 protestors detained from outside UP Bhawan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 213 people were detained from outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan on Thursday for staging a protest without permission, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi. Several people had gathered to protest against the alleged police atrocities in the state during protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

"A total of 213 people were detained today from outside UP Bhawan for protesting without permission," said DCP, New Delhi. They detained protestors were taken to the Mandir Marg and Connaught Place police stations in New Delhi.

Earlier today the UP police had said that a total of 1,113 persons have been arrested in different parts of the state in connection with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests which turned violent in Uttar Pradesh. "A total of 1,113 people were arrested in connection with the riots and preventive action was taken against 5,558 others during the anti-CAA protest," the statement by UP police read.

The statement added that a total of 327 FIRs were lodged in connection with the protests and 19 people had lost their lives in violence over the issue. "288 policemen were injured, and 61 of them had received bullet injuries during the protests," it added.

The police have also seized 35 country-made pistols, 69 live rounds and 647 shells from the locations of protest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

