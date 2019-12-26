Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP DGP orders SIT inquiry into violence during anti-CAA protests

Director General of Police (DGP), OP Singh on Thursday ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry in the incidences of violence that broke out during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 21:30 IST
UP DGP orders SIT inquiry into violence during anti-CAA protests
UP DGP OP Singh. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Director General of Police (DGP), OP Singh on Thursday ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry in the incidences of violence that broke out during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state. Earlier today, the UP police had said that total 1,113 people have been arrested in different parts of the state in connection with the anti-CAA protest.

"A total of 1,113 people were arrested in connection with the riots and preventive action was taken against 5,558 others during the anti-CAA protest," the statement by UP police read. The statement added that a total of 327 FIRs were lodged in connection with the protests and 19 people had lost their lives in violence over the issue.

"288 policemen were injured, and 61 of them had received bullet injuries during the protests," it added. The police have also seized 35 country-made pistols, 69 live rounds and 647 shells from the locations of protest.

The law enforcement agency also acted tough against internet users who posted 'inciting content' during the course of protests on social media. "124 people arrested for posting inciting content on social media. 93 FIRs registered. Action was taken on 19409 social media posts. 9372 Twitter, 9856 Facebook, and 181 YouTube profiles blocked," the statement said.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country last week, including Uttar Pradesh, over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. Section-144, prohibiting the assembly of more than four people in an area, was imposed in various parts of the state in view of the law and order situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

J-K HC issues directions for restoring and preserving world-famous Dal Lake

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thursday directed authorities to take action on the various reports to restore and preserve the world-famous Dal Lake in Srinagar summer capital. The court has directed all authorities to ensure that prop...

Congress says NPR during UPA enumerated usual residents, accuses Centre of bringing NRC in guise

The Congress on Thursday said that the National Population Register NPR conducted during the UPA government enumerated the usual residents of country and accused the BJP government of trying to bring the National Register of Citizens NRC in...

Delhi in for second-coldest December since 1901

With a numbing cold continuing to sweep Delhi-NCR, the region is expected to record its second-coldest December since 1901, the weather department said on Thursday. The mean maximum temperature for December was less than 20 degrees Celsius ...

TMC to give Rs 5 lakh each to kin of persons killed in

The Trinamool Congress will give a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to families of the two persons killed in Karnatakas Mangaluru during protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The state president of the TMCs trade union wing Indian Nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019