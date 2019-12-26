Russia and Italy call for peaceful solution to Libya crisis
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte agreed on Thursday that the situation in Libya must be resolved in a peaceful way, the Kremlin said.
In a phone call, Putin and Conte also discussed Syria and the results of the Normandy summit on Ukraine, the Kremlin said on its website. Turkey will send troops to Libya at the request of Tripoli as soon as next month, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
