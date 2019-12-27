Left Menu
Seelampur violence: Court to hear bail plea of two accused on Dec 30

Delhi's Karkardooma court will on December 30 hear a bail petition filed by two accused who were arrested after a protest over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent in Seelampur area last week.

File Photo of Seelampur violence. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's Karkardooma court will on December 30 hear a bail petition filed by two accused who were arrested after a protest over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent in Seelampur area last week. Additional District judge Brijesh Garg slated the matter for December 30 after hearing their petition today. The court has sought medical reports of both the accused from the jail authorities.

The Delhi Police had arrested 14 people at the protest on December 17. Subsequently, the court sent them to 14-days judicial custody. The protesters had allegedly pelted stones at policemen and vandalised three buses during the protest.

They were staging a protest against the Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. The jail authorities yesterday submitted a report before the court and stated that an accused named Moinuddin, who was brought to the Mandoli Jail on December 20, had suffered a blast injury on his right hand and was duly given medical treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

