Guwahati: GRP seizes 3.5 kg suspected opium, case registered
Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday seized 3.5 kg opium from a suspect here on Friday. The illicit substance was recovered from the possession of a 40-year-old man in Guwahati.
The suspected person was coming from Dibrugarh station and was headed to Coachbihar station, when he was apprehended. A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.
An investigation is underway to unearth more facts. (ANI)
