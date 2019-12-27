Left Menu
Development News Edition

PMC Bank scam: Charge sheet with statements of 340 witnesses filed

PMC Bank scam: Charge sheet with statements of 340 witnesses filed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing has submitted a charge sheet against five persons in PMC Bank scam.
  • The charge sheet named former senior employees of the bank and two HDIL promoters and has statements of 340 witnesses.
  • Apart from these five, the police have also arrested seven other bank officials.

Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing on Friday submitted a 32,000-page charge sheet against five persons in the multi-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam in a metropolitan magistrate court here. The charge sheet has named former managing director of the bank Joy Thomas, former chairman Waryam Singh, former director of the bank Surjit Singh Arora, along with Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including cheating, fraud, destruction of evidence and falsification of documents. All the five accused were arrested soon after the scam came to light in September this year, and are presently in judicial custody.

Apart from these five, the police have also arrested seven other bank officials, and the supplementary charge sheet will be filed against them later. The 32,000-page charge sheet includes the forensic audit report of PMC bank and documents of properties purchased by the accused bank officials with kickbacks received by them for giving undue favor to HDIL and the Wadhawans.

The charge sheet has statements of 340 witnesses, including account holders in the bank. The police had recorded the statements of four crucial witnesses before a magistrate under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The fraud at PMC Bank came to light in September this year after the Reserve Bank of India discovered that the bank had allegedly created fictitious accounts to hide over Rs 6,700 crore in loans extended to the almost-bankrupt HDIL.

According to the RBI, PMC bank masked 44 problematic loan accounts, including HDIL loan accounts, by tampering with its core banking system, and the accounts were accessible only to limited staff members. The city police's EOW and Enforcement Directorate has registered offenses in the case.

On September 23, 2019, the RBI had imposed regulatory restrictions on the bank. The withdrawal limit for account holders was initially kept at Rs 1,000 per day, which was increased gradually to Rs 50,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-EU may need to extend deadline for trade talks with UK - von der Leyen

The European Union may need to extend the deadline for talks about a new trade relationship with Britain, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told French daily Les Echos in an interview published on Friday.Von der Leyen said ...

Delhi in line for full points after Ishant's match-haul of 8 wickets

Ishant Sharma was a picture of commitment while leading the injury-ridden Delhi attack with an eight-wicket match haul to all but ensure an outright victory against Hyderabad on the third day of the Ranji Trophy group A encounter here on Fr...

Left parties compelled to protest against CAA, NRC, NPR: CPI

Left parties compelled to protest against CAA, NRC, NPR CPI Bengaluru, Dec 27 PTI The Left parties have been compelled to call for a week-long nationwide protest against NRC, CAA and NPR from January 1 as the constitution, democracy,...

Salman Rushdie ancestral house dispute: HC assesses property value at Rs 130 crore

Salman Rushdies ancestral house in the posh Civil Lines area here, which the globally renowned writers father had agreed to sell to a Congress leader in 1970 but the deal stalled due to dispute between the two sides, has been valued at Rs 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019