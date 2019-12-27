Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man sentenced to death for rape-murder of 7-year old in TN

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbato
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 18:05 IST
Man sentenced to death for rape-murder of 7-year old in TN

A 34-year old man was on Friday sentenced to death by a special court here for rape and murder of a seven-year old girl nine months ago on the city outskirts. The victim's mother hailed the verdict, saying it should be a deterrent in future to "such beasts".

Judge R Radhika of the special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases held Santhoshkumar guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO and awarded the capital punishment. According to prosecution, Santhoshkumar had allegedly raped and murdered the girl, daughter of a neighbour of his grandmother, at Pannimadai and dumped the body in a garbage bin on March 25.

Santhoshkumar was arrested on March 31 days after the girl was found dead with her limbs tied and the body bearing injuries with the incident triggering protests by locals. He was thrashed by an angry group of public when he was brought to the government hospital here for medical check up after his arrest.

The trial in the case was proceeding in the Mahila Court, which has now been designated the POCSO court, and 32 witnesses were examined. Judge Radhika awarded death sentence for murder, life imprisonment for rape and seven year imprisonment for destroying evidence under IPC and POCSO sections.

Passing orders on a petition by the girl's mother seeking arrest of another person whose alleged involvement in the crime came to light recently after DNA tests, the judge ordered the police to further investigate the case. Welcoming the judgement, the girl's mother thanked the Judge for awarding death sentence to the rapist and expressed hope it would act as a deterrent in future.

Such heinous crimes against children should not be repeated again and 'such beasts' should learn a lesson from this, she said adding she was ready to lead a protest if such incidents occurred anywhere..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-EU may need to extend deadline for trade talks with UK - von der Leyen

The European Union may need to extend the deadline for talks about a new trade relationship with Britain, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told French daily Les Echos in an interview published on Friday.Von der Leyen said ...

Delhi in line for full points after Ishant's match-haul of 8 wickets

Ishant Sharma was a picture of commitment while leading the injury-ridden Delhi attack with an eight-wicket match haul to all but ensure an outright victory against Hyderabad on the third day of the Ranji Trophy group A encounter here on Fr...

Left parties compelled to protest against CAA, NRC, NPR: CPI

Left parties compelled to protest against CAA, NRC, NPR CPI Bengaluru, Dec 27 PTI The Left parties have been compelled to call for a week-long nationwide protest against NRC, CAA and NPR from January 1 as the constitution, democracy,...

Salman Rushdie ancestral house dispute: HC assesses property value at Rs 130 crore

Salman Rushdies ancestral house in the posh Civil Lines area here, which the globally renowned writers father had agreed to sell to a Congress leader in 1970 but the deal stalled due to dispute between the two sides, has been valued at Rs 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019